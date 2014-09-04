FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mortar fire rocks rebel stronghold in east Ukraine
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Mortar fire rocks rebel stronghold in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Mortar fire rocked the southern reaches of the separatist stronghold of Donetsk overnight, despite efforts to secure a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, witnesses said on Thursday.

Northern areas of the city also came under fire on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a seven-step plan for peace following a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

There were unconfirmed reports of deaths in Petrovka to the south of Donetsk.

“I don’t think the Ukrainians can hold on to any peace agreement. They talked peace yesterday and then shell the Petrovka district of the city overnight. Civilians were killed again,” said a rebel fighter, who used the nom de guerre Miner.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.