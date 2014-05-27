Forty said dead in Donetsk fighting, most of them rebels

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Forty people have been killed in the past day of fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels in the eastern city of Donetsk, the mayor said on Tuesday, while a rebel put his side’s losses at least 29.

Mayor Alexander Lukyanchenko told reporters that the bodies had been counted of 38 of those involved in fighting around the airport. It was unclear how many were rebels, he said, adding that two civilians had also died.

Dima Gau, a separatist fighter, told Reuters: “We have 29 or 30 dead on our side, but that is not the final count yet.”