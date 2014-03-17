Russia's parliament to back Crimea vote result on Tuesday: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s lower house of parliament will issue a statement in support of Crimea’s referendum results on Tuesday, the news agency Interfax cited a deputy speaker of the house as saying on Monday.
“Tomorrow morning there will be a statement on Crimea,” Interfax cited Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov as saying.
A Moscow-backed referendum in the southern Ukrainian region of Crimea on Sunday showed overwhelming support for joining the Russian Federation.
Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush