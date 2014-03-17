FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's parliament to back Crimea vote result on Tuesday: Interfax
March 17, 2014 / 10:04 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's parliament to back Crimea vote result on Tuesday: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s lower house of parliament will issue a statement in support of Crimea’s referendum results on Tuesday, the news agency Interfax cited a deputy speaker of the house as saying on Monday.

“Tomorrow morning there will be a statement on Crimea,” Interfax cited Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov as saying.

A Moscow-backed referendum in the southern Ukrainian region of Crimea on Sunday showed overwhelming support for joining the Russian Federation.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
