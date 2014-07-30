FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch again unable to reach Malaysian jet crash site in Ukraine
July 30, 2014 / 11:14 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch again unable to reach Malaysian jet crash site in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch experts trying to recover remains of the victims of the Malaysian plane crash in Ukraine were again unable to access the crash site on Wednesday due to fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, the head of the Dutch mission said.

“Today the convoy of Dutch experts will not travel to the crash site of MH17. The security situation is too unsafe,” Pieter Jaap Aalbersberg, the Dutch team head, said in a statement.

Although most bodies have been recovered from the site of the July 17 disaster, which killed all 298 passengers and crew, the Dutch want to recover remains of some victims and personal belongings of the 195 Dutch nationals on board.

“We will continue to try to get to the area in coming days, but it remains to be seen whether the situation will become safer.”

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
