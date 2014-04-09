Netherlands postpones Russian trade mission due to Ukraine crisis

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands postponed a four-day day trade mission to Russia scheduled for next month because of the crisis prompted by Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the foreign ministry said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in March he saw no reason to cancel the trip, which was to be led by Economy Minister Henk Kamp, after Russia’s parliament voted to annex Crimea.

But tensions have escalated in recent days, with western powers accusing Russia of orchestrating separatist unrest in eastern Ukraine.