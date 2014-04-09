FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netherlands postpones Russian trade mission due to Ukraine crisis
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Netherlands postpones Russian trade mission due to Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands postponed a four-day day trade mission to Russia scheduled for next month because of the crisis prompted by Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the foreign ministry said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in March he saw no reason to cancel the trip, which was to be led by Economy Minister Henk Kamp, after Russia’s parliament voted to annex Crimea.

But tensions have escalated in recent days, with western powers accusing Russia of orchestrating separatist unrest in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.