Russia risks more 'costs' for Ukraine operations: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Continued military operations in Ukraine by Russian-backed separatists despite a ceasefire deal risks “increasing costs” being imposed on Russia by the United States and its European allies, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

“The impact of the sanctions regime is having more of a bite,” Earnest said in a news briefing. “What’s also possible is that it’s possible that there could be additional costs over and above those increasing costs that could be imposed.”

Earnest added that any further actions would be decided in consultation with European allies.