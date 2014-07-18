FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe's aviation authority urges airlines to avoid eastern Ukraine
July 18, 2014

Europe's aviation authority urges airlines to avoid eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) urged airlines on Friday to avoid flying over eastern Ukraine following the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight in the region.

EASA said in a statement its safety notice affected the Simferopol and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

“The Agency draws the aviation community’s attention to the possible existence of serious risks to the safety of international civil flights and the consequent airspace restrictions implemented,” it said.

The move comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an order on Thursday night prohibiting American aircraft from flying over eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans

