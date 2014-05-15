Ukraine minister: we're open for talks with Moscow on gas

WARSAW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government is open to discussions with Russia on the price it pays for Russian natural gas, and on the debts it has accumulated for gas imports, Economic Development Minister Pavlo Sheremeta said.

“We are open to discussion (with Russia). We want to discuss the gas price. We want to discuss the gas debt,” Sheremeta said on Thursday at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the Polish capital.