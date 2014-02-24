Russian minister says next $2 billion for Ukraine 'ready to go'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian economic development minister Alexei Ulyukaev said on Monday the next $2 billion bailout installment for Ukraine is “ready to go” and he was waiting for word on who the Ukrainian partner will be.

“Our position is, we are going to continue with that. But we would like to know, who are our partners?” Ulyukaev said during an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Russia has provided $3 billion so far to Ukraine in economic aid out of $15 billion pledged.