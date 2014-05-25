Man killed in eastern Ukraine election shootout: official

KIEV (Reuters) - A man was killed in a shootout with Ukrainian security forces on Sunday after militants made off with presidential election ballot papers from a polling station in the eastern region of Luhansk, media quoted a senior official as saying.

Quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovoy said the shooting took place after “armed separatists” seized ballot papers at Novoaydar, north of the regional capital Luhansk. He said the dead man’s identity was unclear. A second man was wounded.

It was the only report of fatal violence during an election day in which pro-Russian separatists prevented many people in the industrial, Russian-speaking east from voting.