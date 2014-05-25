Ukraine exit poll points to Poroshenko outright win in presidential vote

KIEV (Reuters) - An exit poll on Sunday indicated that Ukrainian confectionery tycoon Petro Poroshenko was elected president after securing an absolute majority in the first round of voting.

The poll gave 48-year-old Poroshenko 55.9 percent, well ahead of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko in second place with 12.9 percent. If confirmed by results on Monday, this outcome would avert the need for a runoff vote next month.

The National Exit Poll 2014, conducted by a consortium of Democratic Initiative, the Kiev International Sociology Institute (KMIS) and the Razumkov Ukrainian Centre for Economic and Political Research, had an error margin of 3.5 percent.