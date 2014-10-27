Russia's Lavrov hopes for 'constructive' Ukrainian government: Tass

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he hoped Ukraine would form a “constructive” government and work towards easing tensions in the country as well as in its ties with Moscow, Tass news agency reported.

“We hope that the election ... will allow for the swift creation of a government that will be constructive, will not seek to continue escalating confrontational tendencies in society, (in ties) with Russia,” the news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.