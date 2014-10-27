FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov hopes for 'constructive' Ukrainian government: Tass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he hoped Ukraine would form a “constructive” government and work towards easing tensions in the country as well as in its ties with Moscow, Tass news agency reported.

“We hope that the election ... will allow for the swift creation of a government that will be constructive, will not seek to continue escalating confrontational tendencies in society, (in ties) with Russia,” the news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

