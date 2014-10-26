FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine president hails support for peace plan, pro-West course
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2014 / 8:04 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine president hails support for peace plan, pro-West course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko casts a ballot during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

KIEV (Reuters) - President Petro Poroshenko said Ukrainians had shown they back his plan to end a separatist conflict, democratic reforms and his pro-Western course in a parliamentary election on Sunday.

In a statement published on the presidential website after exit polls showed the Poroshenko Bloc and other pro-Europe forces had dominated the election, he thanked voters for backing a “democratic, reformist, pro-Ukrainian and pro-European majority”.

“The majority of voters were in favor of the political forces that support the president’s peace plan and seek a political solution to the situation in the Donbass (region of east Ukraine),” the statement said.

Reporting By Timothy Heritage; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.