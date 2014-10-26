Ukraine president hails support for peace plan, pro-West course

KIEV (Reuters) - President Petro Poroshenko said Ukrainians had shown they back his plan to end a separatist conflict, democratic reforms and his pro-Western course in a parliamentary election on Sunday.

In a statement published on the presidential website after exit polls showed the Poroshenko Bloc and other pro-Europe forces had dominated the election, he thanked voters for backing a “democratic, reformist, pro-Ukrainian and pro-European majority”.

“The majority of voters were in favor of the political forces that support the president’s peace plan and seek a political solution to the situation in the Donbass (region of east Ukraine),” the statement said.