Russia to recognize Ukraine election results: Lavrov
October 27, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russia to recognize Ukraine election results: Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will recognize the results of Ukraine’s parliamentary election, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Monday by RIA news agency.

“Taking everything into account, this election took place, though not on all of Ukraine’s territory,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.

“I think we will recognize this election because it is very important for us that Ukraine finally will have authorities which do not fight one another, do not drag Ukraine to the West or to the East, but which will deal with the real problems facing the country.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper

