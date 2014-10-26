FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine president to start talks on parliamentary coalition on Monday
October 26, 2014 / 8:33 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine president to start talks on parliamentary coalition on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (C) talks to the media as he visits a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kiev, in this October 26, 2014 handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Mykhailo Markiv/Handout via Reuters

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would start talks on forging a coalition in parliament on Monday following an election that exit polls showed was dominated by his own political bloc and other pro-Western forces.

Poroshenko told a news conference the final result of Sunday’s election was expected in 10 days and this was long enough to complete the talks. He said he would nominate a prime minister proposed by the coalition that took shape.

Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Writing by Timothy Heritage

