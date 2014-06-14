FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protesters in Ukraine rip up Russian flag at embassy
June 14, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Protesters in Ukraine rip up Russian flag at embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Protesters pelted the Russian embassy in Kiev with eggs on Saturday and ripped up a Russian flag in protest at what they called Moscow’s backing of separatist rebels in east Ukraine, witnesses said.

The crowd of more than 100 mostly young people, many of them with their faces covered, held up banners with slogans such as “Russia go home”. The demonstrators then overturned several cars, including some which appeared to belong to the embassy, and damaged the metal gate but police did not intervene.

Ukraine accuses Russia, which annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine in March, of supporting the uprising in Russian-speaking regions in the east and the United States has accused Moscow of providing the rebels with tanks. Russia denies the accusations.

The protest followed the deaths of 49 Ukrainian servicemen on board a military transport plane that was shot down by the separatists early on Saturday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
