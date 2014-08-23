FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2014 / 10:33 AM / 3 years ago

Russian trucks are loading equipment from Ukrainian military plants: military spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday that Russian aid trucks, which crossed into Ukraine without official permission on Friday, had been loading up production equipment from military plants in Ukraine.

The spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told journalists that the equipment was taken from the Topaz plant which makes Kolchuga, a type of radar system, and from a factory in Luhansk which produces firearms’ magazines.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

