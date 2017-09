A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday stripped President Viktor Yanukovich of his luxury country estate 25 km (16 miles) outside Kiev.

It voted overwhelmingly for the 14O-hectare estate, known as Mezhyhirye, on which Yanukovich kept luxury homes, a private zoo and a helipad, to be returned to the state within 10 days.