8 months ago
Dutch PM says is unsure if Dutch parliament will ratify Ukraine deal
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 8 months ago

Dutch PM says is unsure if Dutch parliament will ratify Ukraine deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday he was not sure whether he would be able to get the Dutch parliament to ratify a landmark association agreement between the European Union and Ukraine.

All 28 EU leaders agreed on Thursday on additional guarantees over the Ukraine deal that had been demanded by Rutte after Dutch voters rejected the agreement with Kiev in a referendum last April.

"I have made the assessment that if we make a good deal that I would have a fighting chance to get it through parliament," Rutte told reporters. "But that remains to be seen, it won't be easy."

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

