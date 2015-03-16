FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian minister says Minsk accord best chance to solve Ukraine crisis
March 16, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian minister says Minsk accord best chance to solve Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz addresses the media after a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond in Vienna October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Minsk agreement to end fighting in eastern Ukraine is the biggest chance to solve Ukraine crisis peacefully and European leaders should not declare it has failed, Austria’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“I think in spite of its laboriousness and delays, there have been slight improvements and I think that we have to be aware that Minsk is the only tool we have. Minsk is the biggest chance for a peaceful solution,” Austria’s foreign minister Sebastian Kurz said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

In February the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France agreed a deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine at talks in Minsk, Belarus.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
