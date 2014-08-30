FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barroso warns Russia not to underestimate EU resolve
August 30, 2014 / 10:44 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Barroso warns Russia not to underestimate EU resolve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso warned Russia on Saturday that the EU was ready to defend its principles in the confrontation over Ukraine and called for a political solution before the crisis reached a “point of no-return”.

“Russia should not underestimate the European Union’s will and resolve to stand by its principles and values,” Barroso told a joint news conference in Brussels with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

He said it was not too late for a political solution.

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in headline)

Reporting by Adrian Croft; and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Foo Yun Chee

