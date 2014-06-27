FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU leaders set Monday deadline for ceasefire terms
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2014 / 12:08 PM / 3 years ago

EU leaders set Monday deadline for ceasefire terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders have set Monday as the deadline for the release of prisoners in east Ukraine and for the terms of a lasting ceasefire, warning Moscow they were ready to impose further sanctions.

During their summit in Brussels, EU leaders said in a statement on Friday that they also expected Ukrainian authorities should be granted control of three main border checkpoints.

In talks with French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the summit, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he had proposed extending the current, temporary ceasefire for 72 hours from Friday’s expiry at 1900 GMT.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.