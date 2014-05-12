EU hints at possible new sanctions if May 25 Ukraine vote disrupted

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers hinted on Monday that any disruption of elections in Ukraine on May 25 could trigger new economic sanctions against Russia.

“The European Union will pay particular attention to all parties’ attitude and behavior towards the holding of free and fair presidential elections when deciding about possible future measures,” they said in a statement after a meeting in Brussels.

At the same meeting, they agreed to add 13 people and two companies to the existing sanctions list in a bid to pressure Moscow over its stance on Ukraine.