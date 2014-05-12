FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU hints at possible new sanctions if May 25 Ukraine vote disrupted
May 12, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

EU hints at possible new sanctions if May 25 Ukraine vote disrupted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers hinted on Monday that any disruption of elections in Ukraine on May 25 could trigger new economic sanctions against Russia.

“The European Union will pay particular attention to all parties’ attitude and behavior towards the holding of free and fair presidential elections when deciding about possible future measures,” they said in a statement after a meeting in Brussels.

At the same meeting, they agreed to add 13 people and two companies to the existing sanctions list in a bid to pressure Moscow over its stance on Ukraine.

Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by John Stonestreet

