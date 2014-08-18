Finnish PM says EU military support for Ukraine not possible

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Union and NATO are unable to give military support to Ukrainian troops fighting pro-Russian separatists, the prime minister of Finland said on Monday.

“That is of course not possible. We know that NATO only gives military help to its members, while the EU does not have the capacity to give this type of support,” said Prime Minister Alexander Stubb in an interview with public YLE radio.

“The EU... has signed an association agreement with Ukraine, that is the soft force that the EU uses.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister on Saturday called on NATO and the European Union to provide military support and come up with a new strategy towards Kiev to help soothe the four-month conflict.