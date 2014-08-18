FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish PM says EU military support for Ukraine not possible
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 18, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

Finnish PM says EU military support for Ukraine not possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Union and NATO are unable to give military support to Ukrainian troops fighting pro-Russian separatists, the prime minister of Finland said on Monday.

“That is of course not possible. We know that NATO only gives military help to its members, while the EU does not have the capacity to give this type of support,” said Prime Minister Alexander Stubb in an interview with public YLE radio.

“The EU... has signed an association agreement with Ukraine, that is the soft force that the EU uses.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister on Saturday called on NATO and the European Union to provide military support and come up with a new strategy towards Kiev to help soothe the four-month conflict.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.