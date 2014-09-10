Implementation of EU's Russia sanctions planned for next few days: Finnish minister

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Union’s latest sanctions against Russia are intended to come into force in the next few days, a Finnish minister said on Wednesday.

“Their entry into force is intended to take place in the next few days, leaving time for an assessment of the (Ukraine) ceasefire agreement and the peace plan,” Leena Toivakka, the Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade, said in a speech.

EU governments adopted the new sanctions on Monday but delayed enforcing them.