EU Commission calls on Russia to respect gas supply commitments

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission, the EU executive, called on Russia on Friday to respect its gas commitments and urged Ukraine to respect gas transit commitments, in its first public response to Russia’s threat of possible supply disruption.

“We expect Russia to respect its supply commitments and we expect Ukraine to respect its transit commitments,” Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger told reporters, adding that gas supplies from Russia to the European Union were stable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned EU leaders Russia would cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not pay its bills and said this could lead to a reduction of onward deliveries to Europe.