EU to relaunch Ukraine-Russia gas talks: Juncker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - the European Union will relaunch trilateral talks with Kiev and Moscow on supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine following Thursday’s peace accord with Russia over Ukraine, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

At a news conference following an EU summit in Brussels, Juncker said negotiators would aim to avoid a repeat next winter of crisis talks required in recent months to maintain supplies to Ukraine, partly funded by EU money.

He also said the EU would launch a study of how the free trade relationship between the bloc and Ukraine, which was at the root of the confrontation with Moscow, could interact with the Russia-led Eurasian Union free trade area.