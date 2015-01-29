EU would have to respond to large military offensive in Ukraine: Steinmeier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union would have to send a clear message if pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine staged a full-blown military offensive there, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday after talks with EU counterparts.

“If there were large military offensives, for example with widespread assaults on (the port city of) Mariupol, a clear reaction would be needed,” Steinmeier told reporters in Brussels.

Germany and EU partners have ruled out a military response to the conflict.

Earlier EU foreign ministers proposed that the bloc extend asset freezes and travel bans on individuals deemed responsible for hostilities in eastern Ukraine.