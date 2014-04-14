FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No doubt that Russia behind unrest in Ukraine: UK's Hague
April 14, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

No doubt that Russia behind unrest in Ukraine: UK's Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The destabilization of eastern Ukraine is clearly being instigated by Russia, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday, and he called for further sanctions against Moscow.

“There can’t really be any real doubt that this is something that has been planned and brought about by Russia,” Hague said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the crisis.

“I don’t think denials of Russian involvement have a shred of credibility.”

He added that events had all the hallmarks of Russia’s actions to seize Crimea from Ukraine: “It has all the appearance of a further gross deliberate, premeditated violation of the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Hague said he would be arguing for the EU to take further measures to sanction Russia for its actions. A so-called “third phase” of EU sanctions is expected to include restrictions on trade and finance with Russia, potentially with wide-reaching repercussions for the Russian and EU economies.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Luke Baker

