FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine, EU may soon sign pact deepening political ties: minister
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2014 / 5:39 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine, EU may soon sign pact deepening political ties: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine and the European Union may later this month sign the political part of an association agreement on deepening ties, the country’s acting foreign minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

“Our view is that if the political will and preparation is there, the date of March 21 is possible,” Andriy Deshchytsia told Interfax Ukraine news agency, noting that a summit meeting of EU leaders was planned for that day. Ousted President Viktor Yanukovich backed away from a similar pact in November, triggering weeks of protests that led to his removal.

Deshchytsia also said that Ukraine could submit complaints about Russian actions in Crimea, which is controlled by Russian forces, to international courts.

Reporting By Ron Popeski, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.