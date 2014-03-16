FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crimea vote result won't be recognized: EU's Barroso, Van Rompuy
March 16, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 4 years ago

Crimea vote result won't be recognized: EU's Barroso, Van Rompuy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The secession referendum in Ukraine’s Crimea is illegal and illegitimate and its outcome will not be recognized, The European Union’s top officials said in a joint statement on Sunday.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy also called on Russia to withdraw its armed forces to their pre-crisis numbers and to usual areas of deployment.

EU foreign ministers will decide on possible measures at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Reporting by Luke Baker and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

