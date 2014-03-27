FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU could provide Ukraine with 850 million euros by June
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

EU could provide Ukraine with 850 million euros by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine could receive 850 million euros ($1.2 billion) in grants and loans from the European Union within the next three months, if its deal with the International Monetary Fund is finalized, a senior EU official said on Thursday.

Ukraine won a $27-billion international financing lifeline led by the IMF on Thursday, rushed through in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

As part of the West’s financial aid to Ukraine, whose economy is on the brink of bankruptcy because of mismanagement and high energy costs, the EU will provide an overall 11 billion euros in loans and grants in the next several years.

The first disbursement - a 100 million euro loan - from the EU could take place as soon as April. In May, the EU would provide 250 million euros as its first grant from a facility meant to help countries strengthen state institutions, through budgetary support. In June, the EU could disburse half a billion euros. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros)

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.