European Commission president, Ukraine president hold telephone talks
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 12:08 PM / 3 years ago

European Commission president, Ukraine president hold telephone talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso held telephone talks with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko on Monday and Tuesday and condemned the shelling of a convoy of refugees in eastern Ukraine, a statement said.

On Monday, a refugee convoy in eastern Ukraine was hit by shelling.

Following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Poroshenko to attend a summit meeting in Minsk on Aug. 26, the Commission, the EU executive, said it would be represented by High Representative Catherine Ashton, Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht and Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
