EU says Moscow must stop aiding separatists in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia must stop aiding separatists in eastern Ukraine through weapons and personnel and cooperate with efforts to solve the months-long conflict, the European Commission said on Friday.

“Recent Russian behavior goes against international standards, principles. Russia needs to show a cooperative attitude and stop its active support of separatists through weapons and personnel,” European Commission spokesman Jonathan Todd told journalists.

“The EU’s overall goal is to bring a solution to the crisis in Ukraine,” he added.