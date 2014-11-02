FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU calls east Ukraine vote obstacle to peace, won't recognize it
#World News
November 2, 2014 / 9:24 PM / 3 years ago

EU calls east Ukraine vote obstacle to peace, won't recognize it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly elected EU Foreign Policy Chief, Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, holds a news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An election of separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine is an obstacle to peace and the European Union will not recognize it, the EU’s new foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday.

“I consider today’s ‘presidential and parliamentary elections’ in Donetsk and Luhansk ‘People’s Republics’ a new obstacle on the path toward peace in Ukraine. The vote is illegal and illegitimate, and the European Union will not recognize it,” Mogherini said in a statement after pro-Russian rebels elected a separatist leadership.

Early local elections in accordance with Ukrainian law, as foreseen in the Minsk agreement, were “the legal and legitimate means of renewing the democratic mandate of the local authorities in these parts of Ukraine. I call on all sides to work toward such elections,” she said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
