European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini listens to European Council President Donald Tusk (R) during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must be united in its approach toward Russia if it wants to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

“Obviously we won’t find a satisfactory solution for Ukraine without a common strategy toward Russia,” Tusk told a news conference after a meeting of the leaders at which the conflict was discussed.