EU's Mogherini sees hope for Ukraine peace deal despite fighting

LISBON (Reuters) - The European Union still hopes the peace deal for Ukraine brokered last week can work despite Tuesday’s “not encouraging” battles between pro-Russian rebels and government forces, the EU foreign policy chief said.

Asked by reporters during a visit to Lisbon if the Minsk agreement that stipulated a ceasefire from Sunday was a failure, Federica Mogherini said the deal still stands and the EU will insist on its full implementation.

“As long as there is a signed deal to which the parts still refer as something that needs to implemented, I will not say that there is a failure,” she said.

The Moscow-backed rebels say the ceasefire does not apply to the main battlefront at the town of Debaltseve and have continued an all-out assault on the Ukrainian garrison there. Both sides had been due to be withdrawing heavy guns on Tuesday, but Kiev says it cannot do so as long as the rebels advance.

“We knew from the beginning that it was going to be difficult, fragile, probably not black and white,” Mogherini said. “What we need today is to work and insist for the process to get to a positive outcome... We would not leave that option, we would not make it fail.”