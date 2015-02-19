EU will do whatever it can to support Minsk ceasefire deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will do whatever it can to ensure the full implementation of a ceasefire negotiated last week between Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels, it said on Thursday.

“We will do whatever we can to ensure full implementation of the Minsk agreement,” said Catherine Ray, Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs.

Pro-Russian rebels seized a strategic railway junction on Wednesday, ignoring the ceasefire brokered by France and Germany in the Belarus capital Minsk.