FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU calls for proper implementation of Ukraine agreement
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2014 / 12:48 PM / 3 years ago

EU calls for proper implementation of Ukraine agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has seen some encouraging developments in Ukraine but wants better implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels, the EU said on Tuesday.

EU ambassadors, who met on Tuesday to assess the situation in Ukraine, “shared the analysis that while encouraging developments have been registered in the political process and in the implementation of some aspects of the Minsk Protocol, relevant parts of the same protocol will need to be properly implemented,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.

Kocijancic said that the EU would look at easing or lifting sanctions on Russia “if the situation on the ground so warrants.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.