EU to consider 'targeted measures' if Russia fails to back down on Ukraine
March 3, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

EU to consider 'targeted measures' if Russia fails to back down on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to consider “targeted measures” against Russia if Moscow fails to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, an EU diplomat said.

In a statement agreed at emergency talks on the issue, EU foreign ministers said: “In the absence of de-escalation steps by Russia, the EU should decide on consequences for bilateral relations ... And will consider about possible targeted measures”, the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Robin Emmott

