EU to consider 'targeted measures' if Russia fails to back down on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to consider “targeted measures” against Russia if Moscow fails to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, an EU diplomat said.
In a statement agreed at emergency talks on the issue, EU foreign ministers said: “In the absence of de-escalation steps by Russia, the EU should decide on consequences for bilateral relations ... And will consider about possible targeted measures”, the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
