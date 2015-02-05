EU says Merkel-Hollande Moscow mission a move to political solution

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A mission by the leaders of France and Germany to Kiev and Moscow is a clear effort to find a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday.

“The European Union supports all the initiatives aimed at bringing political solution to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine; the efforts of Chancellor Angela Merkel and President François Hollande, and the visits to Kiev and Moscow they just announced, are clearly going in this direction,” she said.

“The European Union is united in using all the means available to push for a political solution, by applying pressure as well as continuing dialogue,” she added in a statement released after envoys from EU member states agreed a new list of people and entities to suffer sanctions.