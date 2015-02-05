FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU says Merkel-Hollande Moscow mission a move to political solution
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

EU says Merkel-Hollande Moscow mission a move to political solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A mission by the leaders of France and Germany to Kiev and Moscow is a clear effort to find a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday.

“The European Union supports all the initiatives aimed at bringing political solution to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine; the efforts of Chancellor Angela Merkel and President François Hollande, and the visits to Kiev and Moscow they just announced, are clearly going in this direction,” she said.

“The European Union is united in using all the means available to push for a political solution, by applying pressure as well as continuing dialogue,” she added in a statement released after envoys from EU member states agreed a new list of people and entities to suffer sanctions.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.