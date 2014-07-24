FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU adds 15 people, 18 organizations to Ukraine, Russia sanctions list-diplomats
July 24, 2014 / 5:49 PM / 3 years ago

EU adds 15 people, 18 organizations to Ukraine, Russia sanctions list-diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Thursday to add 15 people and 18 companies or other organizations to the bloc’s sanctions list for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, diplomats said.

After lengthy talks, EU ambassadors failed to reach agreement on sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy and will resume discussions on Friday morning, diplomats said.

The ambassadors also agreed to expand the criteria for the EU’s sanctions to include companies and people who support Russian decision-makers responsible for destabilizing Ukraine.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak

