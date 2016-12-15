FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some EU states wanted longer Russia sanctions ahead of Trump
December 15, 2016 / 10:57 PM / 8 months ago

Some EU states wanted longer Russia sanctions ahead of Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Some EU leaders sought to roll over economic sanctions against Russia for 12 months before a summit on Thursday agreed to a standard six-month renewal, summit chair Donald Tusk told a news conference.

Diplomats said some hardliners who want to punish Moscow for its action in Ukraine were concerned that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could seek to ease pressure on Russia when he takes office next month and so wanted a longer sanctions renewal.

Tusk said it was too early for the Union to assess what Trump's policy toward Russia would be.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr

