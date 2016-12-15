BRUSSELS Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday he was "a bit more optimistic" that EU leaders would back additional caveats to the bloc's landmark agreement with Ukraine, key to helping the former Soviet state move out of Russia's orbit.

Rutte has demanded the additional guarantees to be able to overwrite a rejection of the Ukraine agreement by Dutch voters last April. EU leaders are expected to endorse that on Thursday.

"I'm motivated to get this done," Rutte told reporters when arriving at an EU summit. "I do this because we are deeply convinced that we cannot risk European unity towards Russia."

"Russia is an increasing risk ... You cannot, as the Netherlands say ... break this unity, that is why I'm so motivated to get this done."

