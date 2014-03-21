EU imposes sanctions on 12 Russians and Ukrainians over Crimea

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Friday on 12 people it blames for the seizure of the Ukrainian region of Crimea by Russia, including Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin and two aides to President Vladimir Putin.

The people listed will have their assets in the European Union frozen and will be banned from travelling to the EU.

The two men close to Putin included on the list, which extends a previous one drawn up earlier this month, are Vladislav Surkov and Sergey Glazyev.