EU imposes sanctions on senior Russian officials
#World News
May 12, 2014 / 7:39 PM / 3 years ago

EU imposes sanctions on senior Russian officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on the Russian president’s first deputy chief of staff, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the commander of Russian paratroopers, as well two Crimean companies - PJSC Chernomorneftegaz and Feodosia.

Volodin and Vladimir Shamanov were among 13 people added to a list of those facing EU asset freezes and visa bans, as part of EU efforts to pressure Moscow over Ukraine, according to the bloc’s official journal.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft

