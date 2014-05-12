EU imposes sanctions on senior Russian officials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on the Russian president’s first deputy chief of staff, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the commander of Russian paratroopers, as well two Crimean companies - PJSC Chernomorneftegaz and Feodosia.

Volodin and Vladimir Shamanov were among 13 people added to a list of those facing EU asset freezes and visa bans, as part of EU efforts to pressure Moscow over Ukraine, according to the bloc’s official journal.