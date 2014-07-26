Factbox: EU targets Russian officials in sanctions list

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Saturday added 15 Russians and Ukrainians and 18 organizations to its sanctions list over the crisis in Ukraine.

The people were targeted with travel bans and asset freezes and the organizations with asset freezes.

The individuals and nine of the organizations were accused of undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty while a further nine sanctioned companies were confiscated by Crimean authorities following Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian region in March.

This brings the number of people under EU sanctions in connection with the situation in Ukraine to 87 while the number of sanctioned companies or other organizations rises to 20.

Following is a summary of the EU’s latest sanctions list:

Mikhail Fradkov: Permanent member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation; director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

Nikolai Patrushev: Permanent member and secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Alexander Bortnikov: Permanent member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation; Director of the

Federal Security Service.

Rashid Nurgaliev: Permanent member and deputy secretary of

the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Boris Gryzlov: Permanent member of the Security Council

of the Russian Federation.

Sergei Beseda: Commander of the Fifth Service of the FSB,

federal security service of the Russian Federation. He heads a service that oversees intelligence op­erations and international activity.

Mikhail Degtyarev: Member of the State Duma. On May 23, he announced the inauguration of the de facto embassy of the unrecognized “Donetsk People’s Republic” in Moscow.

Ramzan Kadyrov: President of the Republic of Chechnya.

Kadyrov made statements in support of the illegal annexation of Crimea and in support of the armed insurgency in Ukraine.

Alexander Tkachyov: Governor of Krasnodar region.

Pavel Gubarev: One of the leaders of the separatist People’s Republic of Donetsk. He requested Russian intervention in eastern Ukraine.

Ekaterina Gubareva: In her capacity as minister of

foreign affairs, she is responsible for defending the Donetsk People’s Republic, thus undermining the territorial

integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Fedor Berezin: Deputy defense minister of the

Donetsk People’s Republic.

Valery Kaurov: Self-described president of the

Republic of Novorossiya who has called on Russia to deploy troops to Ukraine.

Serhii Zdriliuk: Senior aide to separatist military commander Igor Strelkov.

Vladimir Antyufeyev: First vice-prime minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, responsible for security and law enforcement.

ENTITIES UNDERMINING THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY, SOVEREIGNTY AND INDEPENDENCE OF UKRAINE

Luhansk People’s Republic: Responsible for organizing May referendum and declaration of independence.

Donetsk People’s Republic: Responsible for organizing May referendum and declaration of independence.

Federal State of Novorossiya: On May 24, the People’s

Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk signed an agreement creating the Federal State of Novorossiya in breach of Ukrainian constitutional law.

International Union of Public Associations “Great Don Army”: The “Great Don Army” established the “Cossack National Guard”, responsible for fighting against Ukrainian government

forces in eastern Ukraine.

Sobol: Radical paramilitary organization, responsible

for openly supporting using force to end Ukraine’s control over Crimea and for training separatists to fight in eastern Ukraine.

Luhansk Guard: Self-defense militia of Luhansk, responsible

for training separatists to fight against the Ukrainian government forces in eastern Ukraine.

Army of the Southeast: Illegal, armed separatist group considered to be one of the most important in eastern Ukraine.

Donbass People’s Militia: Illegal, armed separatist group in eastern Ukraine.

Vostok battalion: Illegal, armed separatist group

considered to be one of the most important in eastern Ukraine.

ENTITIES WHOSE OWNERSHIP HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED CONTRARY TO UKRAINIAN LAW

The EU said the following nine companies have been effectively confiscated by Crimean authorities following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in March.

State ferry enterprise - Kerch ferry

State enterprise - Sevastopol commercial seaport

State enterprise - Kerch commercial sea port

State enterprise - Universal-Avia

Resort Nizhnyaya Oreanda

Crimean enterprise - Azov distillery plant

State concern - National Association of producers ‘Massandra’

State enterprise - Magarach of the national institute of

wine

State enterprise - Factory of sparkling wine Novy Svet