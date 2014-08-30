EU urgently to draw up possible new sanctions on Russia: draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will ask officials on Saturday to prepare urgently possible new sanctions against Russia over its involvement in Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

EU leaders, meeting in Brussels, will say that they stand ready to take further steps against Russia depending on developments on the ground, according to the draft.

They will ask the EU’s executive Commission and the EU’s diplomatic service to work together “to urgently undertake preparatory work” on further sanctions.