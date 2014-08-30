FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU urgently to draw up possible new sanctions on Russia: draft
#World News
August 30, 2014

EU urgently to draw up possible new sanctions on Russia: draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will ask officials on Saturday to prepare urgently possible new sanctions against Russia over its involvement in Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

EU leaders, meeting in Brussels, will say that they stand ready to take further steps against Russia depending on developments on the ground, according to the draft.

They will ask the EU’s executive Commission and the EU’s diplomatic service to work together “to urgently undertake preparatory work” on further sanctions.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
