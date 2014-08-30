Ukraine's Poroshenko says EU ready to impose new Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday that European Union leaders had agreed to prepare additional sanctions on Russia which would be conditional on the success of a peace plan proposed by him.

“Based on my proposals, which were supported by the majority of the member states, there are possible sanctions that would be implemented - sectoral sanctions of the third level,” he told a news conference after meeting the EU leaders in Brussels.

“They will link to the success of the peace plan of the president of Ukraine.”