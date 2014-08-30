FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to draw up new Russia sanctions proposals within a week
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

EU to draw up new Russia sanctions proposals within a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union officials will draw up proposals for new sanctions on Russia over its action in Ukraine within a week, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Sunday.

EU leaders decided at a Brussels summit to ask the EU’s executive Commission and its diplomatic service to “urgently undertake preparatory work” on new sanctions and to present proposals for consideration by EU governments within a week, Van Rompuy told a news conference.

It was not clear when sanctions might actually be implemented, however.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that the EU would impose new sanctions if there was no change in the situation in Ukraine or if the situation worsened.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.